The Department of Law at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) conducted an awareness program on India's three new criminal laws, reaching out to local residents in Shillong. The event, held on June 29 at Dorbar Hall in Mawkynroh, Umshing, attracted over 30 participants from the community.

Faculty members Dr A.K. Singh, Dr R. Sil, and Dr Shishir Tiwari presented the key provisions of the new laws, with Daiaman Langstang providing Khasi language interpretation to ensure clear communication with the local audience.

The programme was chaired by Longshai Nongkhlaw, Headman of Mawkynroh Umshing, with Lassing Diengdoh, General Secretary of Mawkynroh Umshing, also in attendance. Dr Shyamal Mandal and several NEHU students participated in the event as well.

This initiative is part of the NEHU Law Department's ongoing outreach activities, aimed at bridging the gap between legal reforms and public understanding.