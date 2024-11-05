Municipal authorities have launched mandatory pet dog registration across Shillong city, requiring all dog owners to obtain official tags or face penalties.

The Shillong Municipal Board announced that residents must register their dogs and purchase identification tags for Rs 250 under Section 128 of the Municipal Act.

"Dogs found without proper tags will be classified as strays, and owners will face legal consequences," said the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board in a public notice.

The new measure aims to address growing concerns about stray dogs in public spaces. Pet owners are now legally required to prevent their dogs from roaming freely on roads and in public areas.

Officials emphasised that the registration system will help distinguish between owned pets and actual strays, enabling better enforcement of animal control measures within city limits.

Dog owners can complete the registration process at the Shillong Municipal Board office. The board advises immediate compliance to avoid potential legal action under the Municipal Act.