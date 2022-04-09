The Meghalaya Police have launched an investigation after an email announcing the formation of a new insurgent group was sent to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on April 1.

In an email, the new group, Lawei ba Phyrnai, threatened to attack educational institutions in protest of rising unemployment in Meghalaya, according to HT.

According to the email, 37 "well qualified and talented jobless youth" have floated the group, and "bombs will go off every single week beginning May 1st."

Lahkmen Rymbui, Meghalaya's home minister, stated that police have been directed to investigate the incident.

"Police are carrying out their responsibilities. Let's see," he said.

According to I Nongrang, Special Director General of Police, a case has been registered and has been entrusted to a "sufficiently ranked" officer.

It is too early to say anything about it, except that our people will handle the situation with utmost care, according to HT.

The development comes just days after the Meghalaya high court ordered the state government to halt all recruitment in government offices until a formal roster system is implemented on April 5.

According to HT, the email warned that the group's first target would be the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education building, followed by St Anthony's School and College, from which the sender claimed to have graduated.

“And even NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University) where I received my diploma. And yes, we will keep planting bombs till you and your government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan…,” the email said.

“…I and 36 other well-qualified and talented jobless youths have formed an outfit. A terror outfit, of course — with free sponsored arms and ammunition — whose capability and strength will come to display in a couple of weeks from now,” read the email.