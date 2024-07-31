The South West Garo Hills administration in Meghalaya has established a dedicated Military Helpline Number for serving and retired Armed Forces personnel. Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak announced the initiative, which aims to provide support and information services to military personnel and their families.

The helpline, reachable at +919436763819, will offer assistance on various issues, including access to benefits, entitlements, and guidance on personal and professional challenges.

According to Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, the helpline is designed to provide essential information services and a supportive environment for military personnel and their families. This initiative aims to ensure that the servicemen and women, along with their families, have a reliable platform to share their concerns and receive the necessary guidance.

The helpline is expected to serve as a crucial link between the military community and available resources in the region. Located in Ampati, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner will oversee the operation of this new service.