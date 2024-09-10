The West Khasi Hills district has set up a District Level Protection Cell for Transgender individuals, marking a significant step towards safeguarding the rights of the transgender community in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Garod LSN Dykes, who also serves as the Chairperson of the District Legal Protection Cell of Transgender, announced the development.

This move aligns with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, aimed at ensuring legal protection and social inclusion for transgender persons.

In conjunction with this initiative, transgender individuals can now apply for official recognition through the National Portal for Transgender. This online platform facilitates the registration process for obtaining Transgender Certificates, a crucial component of the SMILE scheme designed to support the transgender community.