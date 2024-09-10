Meghalaya: New protection cell for transgender individuals established in West Khasi Hills
The West Khasi Hills district has launched a District Level Protection Cell for Transgender individuals, marking a key step in protecting transgender rights. Deputy Commissioner Garod LSN Dykes announced this initiative, which aligns with the 2020 rules for transgender protection.
The West Khasi Hills district has set up a District Level Protection Cell for Transgender individuals, marking a significant step towards safeguarding the rights of the transgender community in the region.
Deputy Commissioner Garod LSN Dykes, who also serves as the Chairperson of the District Legal Protection Cell of Transgender, announced the development.
This move aligns with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, aimed at ensuring legal protection and social inclusion for transgender persons.
In conjunction with this initiative, transgender individuals can now apply for official recognition through the National Portal for Transgender. This online platform facilitates the registration process for obtaining Transgender Certificates, a crucial component of the SMILE scheme designed to support the transgender community.
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