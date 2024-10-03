Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the construction of five Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya. The foundation-laying ceremony, conducted virtually, marks a significant step towards improving educational access in the area.

The schools will be distributed across three districts: South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, and North Garo Hills. In South Garo Hills, the schools will be located in Baghmara, Gasuapara, and Chokpot. South West Garo Hills will see a school in Jellongpara, while North Garo Hills will have one in Radi village.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance educational opportunities in the traditionally underserved Garo Hills region. The Ekalavya Model Residential Schools are designed to provide quality education to students in remote areas, potentially driving broader regional development.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma office expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister's decision through a statement on social media.