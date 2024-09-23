After a Meghalaya woman delivered her baby in the toilet of Nongpoh Civil Hospital on the evening of September 21, the newborn died just minutes after birth.

The mother, Monalisa Langi who is a resident of Meghalaya's Umden Diwon experienced labour pain following which she was taken to the Umden Primary Health Centre (PHC) and was later transferred to Nongpoh Civil Hospital on September 20 night.

Langi was given medical care after she was admitted in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to her husband Richard Rympeit, Langi experienced severe labour pain in the evening and was given a pain relief pill. Later, as the woman went to the hospital toilet, she unexpectedly delivered the baby, however, it did not survive.

Following the incident, members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) visited the hospital, seeking clarification from the authorities regarding the circumstances.