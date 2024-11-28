The newly elected MLA from Gambegre constituency, Mehtab Chandee A Sangma was sworn in as a member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on November 27.

In the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior leaders of NPP, the oath was administered by Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas K. Sangma.

After her swearing-in ceremony, Mehtab Chandee Sangma expressed her commitment to addressing the developmental challenges faced by Gambegre, which she described as one of the more underdeveloped areas in the Garo Hills region.

She further stated that politics is highly demanding and that she aspires to meet the expectations of the people.

She also stressed on the urgent need for improvements in basic infrastructure, such as healthcare, roads, and electricity, in the constituency.

Commenting on the underrepresentation of women in politics, Chandee stressed the importance of increasing female participation. Despite women’s historical limitations in political roles, she emphasized that as equal members of society, women should step forward and engage more actively in political affairs. Through her own involvement, she hopes to inspire more women to join the political arena.