The Joint Forum of NGOs from Garo Hills has announced its refusal to participate in a planned meeting about the renovation of a significant local cenotaph, citing serious administrative irregularities and concerns about representation.

The controversy centres on the proposed redevelopment of the cenotaph located at Lower Babupara, Tura, which commemorates the Garo Labour Corps. Key issues raised by the forum include inconsistent official communications and questions about the committee's composition.

The forum pointed to multiple procedural anomalies, highlighting that two notifications for the committee's formation were issued on the same date - March 22, 2025. One version was initially posted on the Deputy Commissioner's Facebook page, with a seemingly identical notification reposted the following day.

Moreover, the official hard copy of the meeting invitation was reportedly received as late as 5:30 pm on the day of the planned meeting, further fueling concerns about transparency.

Central to the NGO forum's objections are the roles of key officials within the proposed committee. The forum criticizes the inclusion of the CEO of TMB and the Deputy Commissioner as both chairman and committee members, arguing that their involvement could compromise the decision-making process.

"Their role should be limited to providing clarification when required," the forum stated in its detailed statement. The group also emphasised the lack of representation from academicians, historians, and social activists - stakeholders crucial to preserving the historical significance of the cenotaph.

The forum had previously submitted a letter to the Chief Minister on March 23, 2025, detailing their concerns. As of now, no official response has been received, which the NGOs view as further evidence of procedural disconnect.

By boycotting the meeting, the Joint NGOs Forum is demanding a more inclusive and transparent approach to the cenotaph's renovation. They are calling for a redevelopment process that genuinely reflects community interests and upholds democratic principles.