Various governmental offices and private offices were shut down by the four frontal pressure groups of Ri Bhoi District comprising the KSU, FKJGP, RBYF, and HNYF on November 25 to mark the non-cooperation movement at Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya.

The members of the NGOs also interrupted the walk-in interview at the Superintending Engineer office of the PHE in Nongpoh.

The non-cooperation movement was organized by the four frontal pressure groups to protest against the death of five people in Assam Firing which occurred on November 22 morning at Mukroh village Block I West Jaintia Hills District in Meghalaya.

Following the recent development, heavy police forces have been deployed at the campus of Deputy Commissioner Ri Bhoi District to prevent the NGO's representatives to enter the office.

As per reports, a heated argument took place between the NGO's leaders with the magistrate and police, later NGO members left the campus threatening that if any untoward incidents occurred the district administration will be responsible.