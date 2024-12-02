Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District will implement a partial road closure on the National Highway-6, disrupting vehicular movement between Lumshnong and Malidor from December 3.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory detailing strict restrictions on road access during critical infrastructure maintenance. Vehicles will be completely prohibited from using the highway stretch between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

"Construction works, renovation, and repair of the National Highway-6 require comprehensive road closure," the official communication stated. Only emergency vehicles will be granted exceptional passage during the maintenance period.

Commuters are urged to plan alternative routes and stock essential supplies. Traffic personnel will provide designated detour paths to minimize travel disruptions.

Key Closure Details:

- Date: December 3

- Affected Route: Lumshnong to Malidor

- Restricted Hours: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Safety remains a primary concern, with authorities emphasising the need for heightened awareness, particularly around bridges, culverts, and areas with ongoing roadwork.

Local residents and travellers are requested to cooperate with traffic management personnel and follow prescribed guidelines to ensure smooth road maintenance operations.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District emphasised that these measures are crucial for ensuring long-term road safety and infrastructure integrity.

Travelers are advised to check local traffic updates and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid potential inconvenience.