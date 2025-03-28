A joint inspection of the ongoing repair work on National Highway 6 (NH-6) was carried out on March 27, highlighting concerns over the slow progress in key stretches.

MLA of Sutnga-Saipung Constituency, Santa Mary Shylla, along with Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District, Shivansh Awasthi, Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad, NHAI officials, contractors, and other authorities, reviewed the status of the work and called for urgent improvements.

During a review meeting prior to the inspection, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials reported that 65 per cent of the repairs had been completed, with the remaining work expected to finish within two months.

However, authorities noted that progress beyond Sonapur at Kuliang, Umkiang, and Ratacherra remained slow. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the administration remains in constant coordination with NHAI and has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement between 9 am and 5 pm to speed up the work. He also directed NHAI to deploy additional manpower and machinery to accelerate the repairs.

The Superintendent of Police pinpointed critical locations where frequent vehicle breakdowns have caused severe traffic congestion. He urged NHAI to prioritise these areas and ensure completion within the next two weeks to alleviate disruptions for commuters.

Expressing concern over the delayed progress, MLA Santa Mary Shylla stated that local residents and daily commuters continue to suffer due to dusty roads, prolonged traffic delays, and poor road conditions. “I have inspected the entire stretch from Khliehriat to Malidor, and the slow pace of work is worrying. We have instructed NHAI to ensure completion before the onset of the rainy season,” she said. She also assured that she would escalate the matter to higher authorities for swift action.

Local headmen from Umkiang, along with other residents present during the inspection, appealed to NHAI and the district administration to maintain strict monitoring and expedite the completion of the repair work to prevent further inconvenience.