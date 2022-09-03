The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has issued three package work orders for repairing the Shillong-Dawki Road of the existing size, announced Deputy CM Prestone here on Friday.

“The NHIDLC had issued three packages which include from Umshyrpi Bridge up to Upper Shillong, Mylliem up to Pynursla and from Lower Pynursla up to Dawki”, informed Dy CM while speaking to reporters.

“With the work order in place, the NHIDCL is hopeful to start the work to repair the Shillong-Dawki Road within this month and we are also hopeful that by this time the work progress will not be affected by rain” said Tynsong.

When asked about the total cost of the repairing work, Tynsong said that as of now he does not have the details as the state government had handed over the project to the NHIDCL and it was the NHIDCL who called for the tender and also who had issued the work order.

“I may not have the details of the cost of the project but I am sure that the amount will be as per the estimate and I hope that the repairing work starts at the earliest” he added.