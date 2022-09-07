Four leaders of the banned military outfit in Meghalaya, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) have been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an explosion that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in East Jaintia Hills District on December 12, 2020.

The charge sheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court, in Shillong. The HNLC is an Unlawful Association notified under the UA (P) Act, 1967.

The four terrorists named in the charge sheet include HNLC Chairman cum Commander-in-Chief Bobby Marwein alias Regan Marwein alias Wanbor Khardesaw alias Lung alias William, General Secretary cum Publicity Secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw alias Deng Deng alias Wadborlang Nongrum alias Wadkupar Nongrum alias Rocky Nongrum, Emmanuel Suchen alias Shwa and Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit.

The case was initially registered as FIR at Lumshnong police station on December 13, 2020, and re-registered by NIA on March 15, 2021.

The investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of Star Cement Ltd did not pay the illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the SS Finance cum Socio-Cultural Secretary of the HNLC.

Further investigation on the case is underway.