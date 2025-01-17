A groundbreaking indigenous trend forecasting system, developed under the VisioNxt Project, is transforming India's fashion and craft landscape by reducing dependence on international agencies and cutting costs for local artisans.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Shillong revealed the project's achievements during a press conference today. The system has analyzed over 70,000 primary garment images and 280,000 secondary images to generate accurate fashion predictions tailored to Indian markets.

This initiative bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern market demands, said Shankar Kumar Jha, Director of NIFT Shillong. The project has already produced more than 60 micro trend reports and 10 close-to-season forecasts, providing valuable insights to craftsmen and designers.

A key milestone was reached with the launch of "Paridhi 24x25," India's first bilingual fashion trend book, which has seen over 2,000 downloads since its release at New Delhi's Taj Mahal Hotel last September. The publication serves as a comprehensive guide for local artisans and designers seeking to align their creations with global trends while maintaining cultural authenticity.

The project's educational impact has been significant, with more than 800 students trained in trend spotting and data collection methodologies. This training program has enhanced employment prospects for graduates in the fashion industry while creating a skilled workforce for future trend analysis.

The Ministry of Textiles initiative represents a strategic move toward self-reliance in fashion forecasting, eliminating the need for expensive international trend services. By combining artificial intelligence with traditional craft knowledge, the project aims to position Indian fashion more competitively in the global marketplace while preserving its distinctive cultural identity.

Campus Academic Coordinator Shering Bhutia, Joint Director Febby, and other faculty members attended the press conference, emphasising the project's role in modernizing India's craft sector while honouring its rich heritage.