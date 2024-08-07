A night curfew has been imposed along the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya. The District Magistrate issued the order under Section 163 BNSS, citing security concerns and the need to prevent illegal cross-border activities.

The curfew will be in effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, covering an area up to 200 meters from the Zero Line (International Border). During these hours, the movement of people intending to cross the international boundary or enter Indian territory is prohibited.

The order also bans unauthorised processions and unlawful assemblies of five or more persons in the border area. Carrying arms or other potential weapons, including sticks, rods, and stones, is strictly forbidden.

Officials aim to curb illegal activities such as the smuggling of cattle, contraband goods, betel nuts, betel leaves, dry fish, cigarettes, and tea leaves. The decision comes in response to the current situation in Bangladesh and the likelihood of cross-border movement by unwanted elements, including members of proscribed militant groups and smugglers.

Authorities expressed concern over the unfenced border areas in East Khasi Hills, which are vulnerable to infiltration by illegal migrants and organised crime groups with potential links to anti-national elements and armed insurgent groups.

The District Magistrate emphasised that these measures are necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district, state, and country as a whole. The order has been implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.