Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction, criminal intimidation, assault and gang rape of minors during the Chenga Benga Mela incident on April 16, 2024. The South West Garo Hills District Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar have been relentless in their pursuit of justice for the survivors.

The investigation, led by Ampati Women Police Station yielded crucial evidence. Incriminating materials were collected from the crime scene, including statements from the survivors and medical examination reports. The accused, all residents of Teporpara village in Assam were apprehended with the assistance of South Salmara district police.

During the course of the inquiry, it was discovered that the criminals not only committed heinous acts but also engaged in additional criminal activities. They allegedly snatched a mobile phone from one individual and extorted money from another. As a result, two separate cognizable cases have been registered: Ampati PS Case No. 36(04)2024 under sections 392/323/506/34 IPC and Ampati PS Case No. 34(04)2024 under sections 341/395/384/506 IPC.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) formed a committee visited the district and held a discussion with district administration, police, medical department, CWC, and the social welfare department regarding the safety of children and ways to tackle these issues. They had also visited the victims and their families.