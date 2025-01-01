Meghalaya batter Nishanta Chakraborty ended 2024 with a career milestone, scoring his first century for the senior men’s team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Facing Andhra Pradesh in Mumbai, Nishanta’s 101-run knock came off 108 balls, including 13 boundaries and two sixes, as Meghalaya posted 223 in 48.2 overs. Despite his heroics, Andhra cruised to a 10-wicket win, chasing down the target in just 29.3 overs.

Nishanta, a recent graduate from Meghalaya’s U-23 side, delivered this standout performance in only his fifth match at the senior level. His partnership with Arpit Bhatewara was the highlight of the innings. Arpit contributed a composed 66 off 90 balls, hitting eight fours and one six, as the duo added 177 runs for the second wicket—the highest partnership for Meghalaya in the tournament.

This total was Meghalaya’s best in a season where they’ve faced some of the top cricketing sides in the country. Although the team is yet to secure a win, individual performances have shown glimpses of promise.

On December 23, Lerry Sangma came close to a half-century against Railways but fell for 47. Earlier, on December 21, Swarajeet Das picked up an impressive 4/45 in 10 overs against Himachal Pradesh. Arpit Bhatewara has also been consistent with the bat, amassing 165 runs in five innings.

Meghalaya’s next challenge will be against Sikkim on January 3, as they aim to end their campaign on a positive note.