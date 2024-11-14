NIT Meghalaya, in partnership with North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong, will host a two-day workshop titled “Viksit Bharat 2047 – Atmanirbhar North-East” on November 15-16, 2024.

This event, to be held at NIT Meghalaya’s permanent campus in Saitsohpen, Sohra (Cherrapunji), aims to drive dialogue on advancing self-reliance across the Northeast as part of India’s vision for a developed nation by 2047.

The workshop will gather policymakers, academic leaders, industry experts, and youth representatives to discuss key regional priorities including education, technology, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure.

With the implementation of NEP 2020, this initiative seeks to integrate Northeast traditions and practices into policy, ensuring inclusivity in the national education framework.

Chief Guest Atul Kothari, National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, will join esteemed speakers and officials in panel discussions, interactive sessions, and presentations. Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director of NIT Meghalaya, highlighted the event's importance, calling it “an opportunity to shape the future of the Northeast in alignment with national goals.”

This workshop, featuring cultural programs and networking sessions, is positioned as a significant step toward fostering a self-reliant Northeast that will contribute to India’s progress by 2047.