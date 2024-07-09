National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya celebrated its inaugural foundation day on July 8, at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Shillong.

The event, attended by prominent legal and educational figures, highlighted the institution's role in shaping the future of legal education and access to justice in India.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, addressed the gathering via video conference, emphasising the importance of legal reforms and the crucial role of institutions like NLU Meghalaya in this process.

Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to legal education.

She envisioned NLU Meghalaya as a nurturing ground for not only skilled legal professionals but also compassionate citizens and visionary leaders.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Chancellor of NLU Meghalaya and Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, focused on the future of education in a post-COVID, technology-driven era.

He emphasised the importance of digital literacy and the integration of artificial intelligence in legal education while asserting that AI cannot replace human intellect in delivering justice.

The celebration highlighted NLU Meghalaya's commitment to evolving educational needs and preparing students for national and global challenges. This event marks a significant milestone in the development of legal education in the Northeast region of India.

Other notable attendees included NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof P. S. Shukla, Meghalaya High Court Judges, and Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, reflecting the broad support for the institution's mission.