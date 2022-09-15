Meghalaya government has decided to accept the concerns of the people with regard to the operation of Casinos in the hilly state.

Notably, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 15 said that the provisional licence that was given for Casinos will lapse within a certain stipulated time as the state government has no intention to further process their paper works.

He categorically said that public views were accepted and Govt have decided to say no to casinos in the State.

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Notably, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has earlier demanded the state government consult all stakeholders before implementing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 and withdraw the temporary licenses issued to any person for establishing a casino in Ri Bhoi district.

“We demand that the State Government should consult all the stakeholders before implementing the Act in totality and in the meantime to withdraw the temporary licences issued to any person(s),” HYC vice president Rhembor G Saibon said in a statement.

Reiterating its opposition to any form of legalization of gambling, online betting and casinos in the state, he said, “We are of the opinion that these activities will completely destroy the lives of young and vulnerable men and women as well as their families, irrespective of which community they belong to or belief or faith they are professing.”

“Maybe online betting and casinos will bring a lot of revenue to the State but are we as a state and the people, willing to sacrifice the future of our youths and the society as a whole and are we ready to face the ill effects of these activities on our society at large in the future,” he added.