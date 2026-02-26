Meghalaya: No fresh meningococcal cases at Assam Regimental Centre, situation under control

Army authorities have confirmed that no fresh cases of suspected meningococcal bacterial infection have been reported at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong, even as intensive monitoring and surveillance continue following the recent deaths of two Agniveer trainees.

According to official sources, Army medical authorities are maintaining close surveillance, and medical facilities have been augmented wherever required. As a precautionary measure, contacts of the earlier suspected case have been isolated and are being kept under observation at Military Hospital Shillong. Masking protocols and restricted movement measures remain in force within the campus.

Military medical officials have also kept the Meghalaya health authorities informed about the evolving situation and preventive steps being undertaken. Sources said coordination between the Army and state health departments remains active to ensure early detection and containment.

Authorities emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored and there is no cause for public concern at this stage.

The update comes in the wake of an earlier report that two Agniveer trainees died of suspected bacterial infection, while several others were placed under observation in Shillong.