Shillong residents can breathe easy as the government has assured them that there will be no power shortage during the upcoming Christmas season. The Minister in charge of Power, AT Mondal confirmed that the state is well-prepared to maintain a stable power supply, especially considering the ongoing examination period for students.

The government has taken necessary measures to prevent any disruptions in power services. While the minister acknowledged that power outages could occur due to unforeseen circumstances, such as transformer failures, he assured the public that such incidents would be addressed promptly.

The government has also set aside buffer power stocks to ensure a seamless power supply during the festive and exam periods. However, citizens have been urged to use electricity responsibly and avoid overloading the system to prevent unnecessary issues. The government is committed to ensuring that no disruptions will occur, barring any natural causes or equipment damage.