The five suspended Congress MLAs are not showing signs of returning to the party for the Assembly Election 2023, said the INC Meghalaya Pradesh working president, Pynshngainlang N Syiem.

“At the same time, the Congress also is not showing any sign to welcome them back,” Syiem told reporters when asked about the fate of the five suspended legislators ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

“With the election nearing, we want to ensure that we are on the right track for 2023. Therefore, we have no time to look at them (suspended MLAs). The only thing now is that we should be fully preparing ourselves to ensure our candidates will give a good fight,” he said.



When asked if they would be expelled from the party, the working president said the expulsion matter does not fall under the jurisdiction of the MPCC. “It depends on the mind, opinion, and decision of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and we leave it to the wisdom of the AICC,” he said.

The five legislators – Ampareen Lyngdoh (East Shillong), Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh), PT Sawkmie (Mawlai), Mohendro Rapsang (West Shillong), and Kimfa S Marbaniang (Rambrai-Jyrngam) – were suspended on April 27, after they extended support to the BJP backed NPP-led MDA government.