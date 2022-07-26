The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tura,Meghalaya on Monday evening issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu on the accusation for running a 'brothel' in his farm house in Tura, West Garo Hills.

West Garo Hills SP VS Rathore informed that it is a standing warrant issued by the court against the BJP State Vice President Marak who was also a former chairman of the disbanded Garo militant group the Achik National Volunteer Council – Breakaway (ANVC.B), has been absconding away from the State since the happening of the raid.

The BJP MDC on Sunday issued a statement that categorically denied running a brothel at his private farm ‘Rimpu Bagan’ and alleged that the police raid was staged since BJP is growing from strength to strength in Garo Hills region and post threads at the incumbent Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma.

The National Vice President of the NPP and the incumbent Deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong while reacting on the development called out the Tura MDC Bernard N Marak for politicising the raid in his farmhouse on Saturday morning and said there will be no interference from the government and the law will take it due course of action.

“The law is for everyone, be it a politician, be it anybody, the law is law,” said the Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong while speaking to reporters after a programme.

Tynsong said that the issue has been politicised by the BJP MDC of Tura, "the logic is very wrong, to say we conducted the raid just because we are scared as he is the opponent of the Chief Minister.... from the government side we did not interfere".

“When the police conducted the raid, we saw so many beer bottles and so many other things lying there, so how can you say that everything is fine?” he asked.

Tynsong further questioned that if the MDC believes that the raid was a pre-planned motive of the Government to tarnish his name, then why didn’t he file an FIR.

Tynsong further said that the question of delaying the raid does not arise as it was conducted after receiving concrete evidence and information collected on daily basis.

It may be mentioned here that the West Garo Hills police during the raid busted a prostitution racket at ‘Rimpu Bagan’, which led to the arrest of 73 persons and rescued 5 children besides seizure of liquors, unused contraceptives and weapons from the farmhouse.