Nongkseh clinched the second edition of the SSA Super Cup with a convincing 3-0 victory over Meghalaya Police in the final at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, scoring once in the first half before adding two late goals to seal the title.

An own goal by Meghalaya Police defender Wanteilang Kharkongor gave Nongkseh an early lead, before Dawanchwa Challam doubled the advantage in the 78th minute. Captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri then headed home the third goal in the 86th minute to complete the win.

The final, played before a packed stadium, began at a brisk pace, with Nongkseh taking the lead in the eighth minute. Chesterpaul Lyngdoh sent the ball towards the penalty area, looking for teammate Kitboklang Pale, but Kharkongor's touch diverted it into his own net.

Meghalaya Police responded with determined attacks as they sought an equaliser, putting pressure on a Nongkseh defence that appeared unsettled in the opening exchanges.

Chesterfield Nongdhar came close to drawing the teams level in the 19th minute, but his long-range effort struck the crossbar. Meghalaya Police continued to threaten, with Bisharlang Kharumnuid making an important contribution down the flank. In the 36th minute, he outpaced his markers and delivered a cross to the far side, but Aldrin Ramsiej failed to capitalise, sending his shot over the bar from a promising position.

Nongkseh began the second half with greater attacking intent. Substitute Shano Tariang nearly made an immediate impact, but his effort on the run went wide within the opening minute.

Hamedamanbha Wahlang later played a through ball for Shano, who attempted to lift the ball over the advancing Meghalaya Police goalkeeper Eveningstar Bareh. However, Bareh rushed out in time to block the attempt and keep his side in contention.

Nongkseh eventually found the breakthrough in the 78th minute through a move initiated by Shano. Carrying the ball down the left flank, he chipped it towards Dawanchwa, who controlled an awkward bounce before sending it into the net to make it 2-0.

The goal dealt a significant blow to Meghalaya Police's hopes of a comeback. Nongkseh captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri put the result beyond doubt in the 86th minute, rising to head home a cross and secure the trophy for his side.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla led the dignitaries attending the final. Among those present were retired Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang, Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling, MFA general secretary Sunesh Syiem and senior Shillong Sports Association members, including its president and MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh of Nongkseh received the T7 Player of the Final award. Nongkseh were awarded Rs 2 lakh as champions, while runners-up Meghalaya Police received Rs 1 lakh.

Football action under the Shillong Sports Association will continue with the second edition of the SSA Champions Cup, scheduled to begin at the start of November. The tournament will feature the champions and runners-up from all five divisions of the SSA men's football pyramid in a league-cum-knockout format.