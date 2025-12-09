Meghalaya: Nongkseh reach SSA Champions Cup final after dramatic shoot-out victory

A spot in the SSA Champions Cup final was secured by Nongkseh after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over 10-man Langsning, following a pulsating 2-2 draw after extra time at the SSA Stadium in Shillong.

The result capped one of the most gripping semi-finals the venue has hosted in years and placed Nongkseh in the title clash, where they will face either Shillong Lajong or Meghalaya Police.

Langsning looked firmly in control early on, racing to a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes through Donlad Diengdoh’s diving header and Dajiedlang Wanshnong’s close-range finish. Nongkseh’s response, however, was swift and composed. Mebankhraw Wahlang pulled one back with a commanding header on 21 minutes, and Kynsaibor Lhuid levelled nine minutes later after reacting quickest to a deflected shot.

The momentum never truly dipped. Bookings mounted as challenges intensified, and Langsning’s Apborlang Kurbah was dismissed after receiving a second yellow. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Langsning continued to threaten, while Nongkseh nearly snatched the win in normal time through a Hardy Cliff Nongbri free-kick that crashed against the bar.

Extra time brought more urgency but no breakthrough. The match ultimately turned on the final round of penalties: both goalkeepers made crucial saves before a Langsning effort thundered off the crossbar, handing Nongkseh the victory and sparking celebrations across the stadium.

Kynsaibor was named Hello Meghalaya Player of the Match and received his award from state government adviser M Ampareen Lyngdoh MLA.

The second semi-final between Shillong Lajong and Meghalaya Police is scheduled for tomorrow at 4:30 pm, with both teams entering the tie unbeaten in the group stage.