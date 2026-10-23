Nongkseh Sport & Cultural Club began their I-League 3 campaign with a 4-1 win over Kuppuraj FC at the SSA Football Stadium on October 22, scoring three goals in eight minutes in a dominant second-half display.

Owanijuh Pajuh opened the scoring in the 38th minute before captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri struck twice in the 50th and 55th minutes. Ieitlang Syiemlieh added the fourth goal three minutes later, while Jaymz Bryan Pale scored a late consolation for Kuppuraj in the 88th minute.

Both teams started cautiously, with opportunities at either end during the opening stages. Nongkseh gradually gained control and began creating more attacking chances as the first half progressed.

The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Kynsailang set up Pajuh, who finished from the edge of the penalty area to put Nongkseh ahead. Kuppuraj attempted to respond before the break but could not find an equaliser, with Nongkseh taking a 1-0 lead into half-time.

The hosts stepped up their attack after the restart, with Nongbri doubling their advantage in the 50th minute. The captain struck again five minutes later to make it 3-0, putting Nongkseh firmly in control.

Syiemlieh extended the lead to four goals in the 58th minute, capping a decisive spell in which Nongkseh scored three times in eight minutes.

With a comfortable advantage, Nongkseh made five substitutions to manage their players ahead of the remaining fixtures. Substitute Shano Tariang attempted to add to the tally with long-range efforts, but Kuppuraj goalkeeper kept him at bay.

Kuppuraj eventually pulled one back in the 88th minute after a defensive error. A misplaced pass from Kynsailang Khongsit towards goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang was intercepted by Pale, who went past the custodian and found the net.

The goal did little to alter the outcome, as Nongkseh maintained their lead until the final whistle.

The competition continues on October 24, with Kuppuraj FC facing Lakecity FC at 9 am before Nongkseh take on Chhaygaon FC at 5 pm.