Meghalaya: Nongrim Hills Dorbar defends Blinkit NOC, says decision was collective

The Dorbar Shnong of Nongrim Hills has defended the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued for a proposed Blinkit outlet, clarifying that the approval was granted collectively by its Executive Committee after extensive deliberations and not by the Rangbah Shnong alone. The clarification came in response to recent remarks by KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh.

Headman Bantylli Nari said the NOC was issued in the name of V Kurbah, a resident of Rynjah, who has an agreement with Blinkit, and not directly to the quick-commerce company. He maintained that the Executive Committee weighed the advantages and disadvantages before passing a resolution in favour of the proposal.

Addressing concerns that Blinkit's entry could affect around 4,000 retail shops in Shillong, Nari argued that the larger public interest, particularly that of middle- and low-income families, should be prioritised. He said the platform's discounted pricing could help reduce household expenses and introduce much-needed competition in the local market.

Nari also revealed that Blinkit is planning multiple outlets across Shillong, with the Nongrim Hills facility expected to cater to the eastern part of the city. He added that the Dorbar has recommended preference for local residents in recruitment, although employment details are yet to be finalised.

Rejecting claims that quick-commerce would undermine traditional markets, Nari said conventional shops and online platforms could coexist, just as e-commerce has not replaced established commercial hubs. He further urged the KHADC to support local retailers by helping them form a collective that could negotiate better prices and compete more effectively, rather than opposing Blinkit's entry.