Nongthymmai SC were twice behind in the game but ended winning 3-2 against Sawmer SC in a thrilling OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 encounter at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 15.

Earlier, there was a flurry of second half goals as Rangdajied United FC prevailed over Langsning FC 3-1.

Sawmer twice held the lead thanks to Diego Khyriem (9’) and Shanmeiaki Warlarpih (25’) but Nongthymmai fought their way back through Rudolf Shadap (14’), Iohborlang Mukhim (38’) and Donboklang Majaw (65’P). On the other hand, after a goalless first half, Rangdajied scored through Arlangky Nongsiej (54’, 87’P) and Benny Khriam (59’), while Langsning’s lone goal was by Roikhihbha Nongtdu (61’).

This was RUFC's 10th win of the season and lifts them to second place with 32 points. However, the other two teams in the Top 3 - leaders Mawlai SC and third-placed Shillong Lajong FC - both have two games in hand. Mawlai, also on 32 points, have the better head-to-head record and are therefore placed first, ahead of Rangdajied. Langsning stay in fourth.

Victory today would have taken Sawmer up to fourth place but instead they remain seventh and their hold on that position is precarious as they have played more matches than the clubs below. Nongthymmai are still in the relegation zone but are now into double digits in terms of points with 11, giving them hope that they can still avoid the drop.

Sawmer had the lead in under 10 minutes after Aibanraplang Dohling worked his way into the box and passed the ball for a simple tap-in for Diego Khyriem. Five minutes later, though, Nongthymmai had their first equaliser with a stunning strike from the right flank by Rudolf Shadap. Sawmer went in front once again, however, after Bickyson Kharkongor dealt with a defender and sent the ball to his right where an unmarked Shanmeiaki pushed it through Nongthymmai goalkeeper Akash Thapa's legs.

The first half still had another goal in it and here Sawmer goalie Jeffrey G Jyrwa fumbled with the ball at his feet, allowing Iohborlang to pinch it and score. Jeffrey did not have the best of games, conceding a second half penalty that was converted by Donboklang. However, he saved a certain goal earlier when he tipped a shot onto the bar.

Earlier, Rangdajied took the lead from a corner that went through everyone before Arlangky slid in at the far side to score. Another five minutes on and Benny Khriam, who came on as a half time substitute, received a through ball and slotted it into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

RUFC then let their guard down a little and Roikhihbha Nongtdu pulled a goal back for Langsning after some action at close quarters; this goal brought an end to Rangdajied's impressive record of 11 games without conceding. However, there was to be no comeback as Laldanmawia fouled Aenam Jyrwa in the box, leading to Arlangky converting the penalty late in the game and 3-1 was how it finished.

Monday will witness another doubleheader, with bottom side Ryntih FC to face Shillong Lajong at 11 am followed by Nongrim Hills SC versus Mawlai at 2:30 pm.