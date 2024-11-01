Nongthymmai SC ended their losing streak in style, defeating Nongrim Hills SC 3-0 in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at SSA Stadium, Polo, on a lively evening filled with Diwali fireworks.

Michaelson Kurbah opened the scoring in the 40th minute, with Ronald Singh Shaikhom and Istarbor Marngar adding goals in the second half, giving Nongthymmai their first win of the season and snapping a seven-match losing run that extended back to SPL 2023.

The match saw Nongthymmai breakthrough on the left side just before halftime, with Michaelson skillfully finishing off a cross to put his team in front. In the second half, Ronald responded to a near-miss off the crossbar, receiving a through ball that sent him one-on-one with Nongrim Hills’ goalkeeper Urbanity Makhroh to score the second goal in the 57th minute.

Two minutes later, Ronald turned playmaker, sprinting up the right flank and delivering a pinpoint pass to Istarbor, who slotted home Nongthymmai's third goal. Nongrim Hills attempted several shots, but none truly threatened Nongthymmai’s keeper, Roni Das, leaving them goalless despite occupying a spot in the upper half of the table with four points — aided in part by a walkover win against Laitkor SC.

This win marks a significant shift for Nongthymmai, meaning all 10 teams in the league have now recorded at least one victory. Five clubs, including Nongthymmai, currently sit on three points each, making for an intense middle-of-the-pack competition. Nongthymmai next faces Laitkor SC on November 4 at 5:30 pm in their quest to build on this momentum.