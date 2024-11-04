Nongthymmai SC surged forward in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a 3-1 victory over fan-favourite Laitkor SC at SSA Stadium, Polo Ground. Ronald Singh Shaikhom opened the scoring with an early penalty in the 4th minute, setting the tone for a strong performance.

Michaelson Kurbah doubled Nongthymmai’s lead with goals in the 36th and 54th minutes, while Laitkor’s Fridison Wanniang kept fans hopeful with a header in the 38th minute.

Coming off a commanding 3-0 win in their season opener against Nongrim Hills SC, Nongthymmai SC looked sharp. Laitkor, who had entered on a two-game winning streak, nearly levelled in the 22nd minute, but a powerful shot only rattled the crossbar.

Taking advantage of a defensive error, Michaelson netted his first of the day in the 36th minute. Laitkor’s Fridison responded quickly, heading in a cross to bring the score to 2-1—a goal that showcased his versatility as he impressed in both attack and defence.

Despite the crowd's support, Laitkor went into halftime down a goal. Ten minutes into the second half, Michaelson fired a long-range stunner, restoring Nongthymmai’s two-goal advantage and marking the league’s 50th goal. This goal also put Michaelson at four goals in three matches, making him a strong contender in the Top Scorer race.

Laitkor continued to press, creating a solid chance in the 82nd minute, but Nongthymmai's goalie Roni Das made a crucial save to deny them. Despite over eight minutes of added time, Laitkor couldn’t find a way back.