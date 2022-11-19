The North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Government of India and will be organizing the ASEAN Musical Festival on 22 November 2022 in the convocation hall of the NEHU campus in Shillong.

Speaking to media persons, Professor DK Nayak said that the motive of this mega event is to strengthen the bond and to bring a tremendous amount of togetherness and also cultural ties among the ASEAN students.

Professor Nayak said that this event is a brainchild of the ministry of external affairs and has selected Shillong to host this program in order to bring the cultural closeness of the Asian countries with the Northeastern region and the country as a whole.

“Such events will help in bringing about change which is required in sharing the knowledge and know-how from the rest of the Asian countries with the NEHU, the North Eastern region and the entire countries,” said Professor Nayak.

Professor Nayak informed that the local popular band 'Colours' will be performing in NEHU along with three international rock and fusion bands from other countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Myanmar.

He added that with such events, the university hopes to receive many more international students in coming years as this promotional event will provide opportunities for international students to get to know about the culture and intellect of the northeastern region and the country as a whole.

“During this one-day music festival, many central and state government ministers and other dignitaries will be delivering speeches about the importance of bridging the cultural ties and bringing closeness between the regions of the entire ASEAN countries” he added.