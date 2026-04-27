Meghalaya: North Garo Hills police foil abduction bid, rescue businessman; three arrested

North Garo Hills District Police successfully foiled an abduction attempt and rescued a businessman during a swift operation on April 25, officials said.

At around 3 pm, Bajengdoba Police Station received information from members of the public in the Bolsong area that unidentified persons were abducting a businessman in a silver Maruti Suzuki Ertiga bearing registration number ML-08-K-5869.

Acting immediately, police set up a naka checkpoint at Mansinggre. Around 3:30 pm, the suspect vehicle was intercepted along with the victim’s motorcycle, which was being ridden by one of the accused. The abducted businessman was found inside the vehicle and rescued safely.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three men had intercepted the victim on the Bolsong-Agia road using the Ertiga vehicle. They allegedly forced him to stop, snatched his motorcycle key and mobile phone, demanded his trading licence, searched him, robbed Rs 30,000 in cash, and then abducted him. One accused reportedly rode the victim’s motorcycle behind the vehicle.

The victim’s cries for help alerted villagers, who immediately informed police, leading to the timely rescue.

Police identified the accused as Tenggra Ch. Marak alias Togan (36), Dipon D. Sangma (38), and Lovingson R. Marak (33).

During questioning, Tenggra Ch. Marak claimed association with an organisation named United Garo People's Forum.

A case has been registered at Bajengdoba Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said strict action would be taken against anyone involved in criminal activities, including those allegedly operating under the guise of non-governmental organisations. Authorities also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or control room.

