Legislator from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum has requested the Meghalayan government to remove the barricades and relocate the residents of the Harijan Colony within 15 days.

In addition, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged that the settlers be removed if talks break down.

Nongrum emphasised that because government officials live there, the government should take this issue seriously and move forward with the relocation plan right now.

He added that the government ought to find any nearby unlawful settlers as quickly as possible.

Since the barricades were put up five years ago, Shillong's traffic has also been impacted, which has been a source of worry.

Following numerous events in the area and worries about the health and cleanliness of settlers, the demand for transfer was raised.

As an MLA, Nongrum has promised to follow up tirelessly, and he does not have any ill-feeling towards the settlers.