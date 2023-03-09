North Tura legislator Thomas A Sangma has been elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Thomas Sangma submitted his nomination on March 9.

His candidature was proposed by Ampareen Lyngdoh and Marthon Sangma from the NPP and Paul Lyngdoh and Mayralborn Syiem from the UDP.

"Since there could be no other designation, Thomas will be officially chosen on the ninth this Month in an special meeting in the House," Gathering's Magistrate and Secretary Andrew Simons had told correspondents.

This took place following the opposition parties' decision not to put forward candidates for the position of Speaker.

45 MLAs back the MDA-II government, including 26 NPP members, 11 UDP members, 2 BJP members, 2 HSPDP members, 2 PDF members, and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, there are 14 people on the opposition bench. Five of them are from the Congress, five from the All India Trinamool Congress, and four from the Voice of the People Party.

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