Meghalaya notifies electoral roll revision for Garo Hills ADC, reorganises police outposts

The Government of Meghalaya has issued a notification for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls for all constituencies of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, setting the process in motion ahead of the General Elections 2026 to reconstitute the Council after the expiry of its current term.

Under Rule 129 of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, the draft electoral roll will be published on February 4, 2026. Claims and objections may be filed until February 18, 2026, followed by their disposal on March 2, 2026.

The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on March 6, 2026. The notification was issued by the Commissioner and Secretary, District Council Affairs Department.

In a separate development, the state government has approved the upgradation of Garobadha PIC into a full-fledged police outpost. The new Garobadha Police Outpost will fall under the jurisdiction of the South West Garo Hills district and will no longer be under Tura Police Station, moving instead to the jurisdiction of the Damalgre Police Station.

The territorial limits of the Garobadha Police Outpost will be bounded by Selsella Police Outpost under Tura Police Station in West Garo Hills to the north, Ampati Police Station in South West Garo Hills to the east, Damalgre Police Station in South West Garo Hills to the south, and Kalapani Police Outpost under Mankachar Police Station in Assam to the west.

Another notification has reassigned the administrative control of Purakhasia Police Outpost to the Superintendent of Police, South West Garo Hills district. With this change, the outpost will cease to be under West Garo Hills district and will come under the jurisdiction of the Salmanpara Police Station in South West Garo Hills.

The revised boundaries of Purakhasia Police Outpost will include Salmanpara Police Station to the north, Gambegre Police Outpost in West Garo Hills to the east, Dalu Police Station in West Garo Hills to the south, and Mahendraganj Police Station in South West Garo Hills to the west.