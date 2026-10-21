The Meghalaya government has notified its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2026, introducing purchase incentives, exemptions on motor vehicle tax and registration fees, and scrappage benefits to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the state.

The policy also provides for the expansion of charging infrastructure, battery-swapping facilities and investment opportunities in the green mobility sector. It will remain in force for three years from the date of its notification in the Official Gazette, replacing the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.

According to the policy, Meghalaya had approximately 6.53 lakh registered vehicles as of June 2026, including more than 2,500 electric vehicles. With road transport being the primary means of movement for people and goods, the government aims to promote electric mobility across private and commercial transport, public transport, tourism and shared mobility services.

Under the new policy, eligible electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will receive purchase incentives, subject to prescribed conditions, availability of funds and category-wise limits. The benefits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For electric two-wheelers, the policy sets an ex-factory price ceiling of Rs 1.75 lakh. Separate incentives are earmarked for private and commercial electric two-wheelers, with a limit of 2,000 vehicles in each category.

Commercial electric three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws and goods carriers, are also eligible for incentives, with a cap of 500 vehicles.

For electric four-wheelers priced up to Rs 35 lakh ex-factory, private buyers will be eligible for an incentive of Rs 25,000, while commercial buyers can receive Rs 50,000. The policy sets a limit of 3,000 vehicles each for private and commercial electric four-wheelers.

Eligible electric vehicles registered in Meghalaya during the policy period will also receive exemptions on motor vehicle tax and registration fees. The exemptions cover qualifying private and commercial two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric buses, subject to conditions prescribed by the Transport Department.

The policy further introduces scrappage incentives for buyers who replace qualifying older vehicles with new electric vehicles. The benefits will be available to eligible applicants who scrap end-of-life vehicles through an authorised Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility.

Under the scheme, eligible buyers of electric two-wheelers can receive Rs 10,000, with benefits capped at the first 400 applicants. For electric three-wheelers, the incentive is Rs 25,000, limited to 50 applicants.

Private electric four-wheeler buyers can receive Rs 50,000, while commercial electric four-wheeler buyers are eligible for Rs 2 lakh. Both categories have a limit of 300 applicants each.

The scrappage scheme applies to qualifying BS-IV and older vehicles registered in Meghalaya. Applicants must be the registered owners of the vehicles being scrapped in the state.

Expanding charging infrastructure is another key component of the policy. The Transport Department will coordinate with the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), Tourism Department, Urban Affairs Department, Public Works Department, local bodies and other stakeholders to identify suitable locations, assess electricity requirements and establish charging stations and battery-swapping facilities in phases.

Electricity supplied to public EV charging stations will be charged at tariff rates notified by the competent authority.

To encourage private investment, the government may make suitable government land available on lease or through other notified arrangements for setting up public charging stations, subject to availability and applicable conditions.

Applications for charging stations, battery-swapping facilities and other eligible electric mobility projects may also be facilitated through the Invest Meghalaya Portal's Single Window System to streamline approvals and clearances.

The policy encourages start-ups, private investors and other enterprises to establish electric mobility-related businesses in the state. Eligible ventures may seek benefits under government schemes, including the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI), 2024, and the Meghalaya Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (MIIPP), 2024, subject to their respective eligibility requirements.

Potential areas for investment and employment include charging infrastructure, battery management and swapping services, vehicle servicing, fleet operations, digital mobility solutions, research and development, pilot projects and skill development.

Government departments, public sector undertakings, private companies, start-ups and institutions can submit proposals to the designated nodal agency for consideration. Proposals will be assessed on their alignment with the policy's objectives, technical feasibility, financial viability, environmental benefits and potential contribution to electric vehicle adoption.

The Commissioner of Transport has been designated as the nodal agency responsible for implementing, administering and monitoring the policy.

A State Level Committee will be constituted under the chairpersonship of the senior-most Secretary in charge of the Transport Department. It will include representatives from the Transport Department, Finance Department, Planning Department, Directorate of Commerce and Industries, Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and other nominated departments or institutions.

The committee will examine claims for incentives and subsidies, consider proposals for infrastructure and other initiatives, monitor implementation and recommend changes where necessary. It will also address grievances and disputes relating to the policy's interpretation and implementation.

Eligible buyers will be able to apply for purchase incentives through the Meghalaya EV Subsidy Portal. The nodal agency will prescribe the documentation requirements, application procedures and processing timelines through separate operational guidelines.

The government has reserved the right to modify the policy in the public interest.

The policy seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, improve air quality and support the growth of electric mobility businesses while creating opportunities for investment and employment across Meghalaya.