The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Voice of the People Party (VPP), on October 3 joined hands, seeking support for the creation of Mawsynram civil subdivision.

Leaders from both the parties united and voiced support for the protest which was organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Sawsymper, Border Area, and Lawbah Area, in Shillong's Madan Malki.

During the protest, leaders pointed that the Mawsynram Block must be upgraded to a Civil Sub-Division.

VPP leader Rusievan Shangpliang urged the people to unite and seek establishment of the Mawsynram Civil Sub-Division.

Earlier, the KSU Sawsymper Circle, KSU Balat Border Area Circle, and KSU Lawbah Border Area Circle have announced plans to hold a sit-in demonstration in Mawsynram on August 10 to pressure the government to address the longstanding demand for the upgradation of Mawsynram C&RD Block to a Civil Sub-Division.