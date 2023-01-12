The National People’s Party on January 12 announced the name of the 58 candidates for the upcoming election in the State of Meghalaya at an election meeting titled – “Stronger Together” at Polo Grounds, Shillong.



National President Conrad K. Sangma in presence of National Vice President Prestone Tynsong, National Treasurer James K Sangma, MPs Agatha K. Sangma and Dr W.R. Kharlukhi released the document titled “Promises Delivered” which highlights the promises made during the 2018 election and achievements of the NPP led Government in the State.



Speaking at the rally, which was attended by over 10000 plus crowd, Conrad said that in the last five years, different political leaders have joined NPP, which demonstrates that NPP is growing stronger.



He said that many of the candidates, who were declared as party candidates for the upcoming election, were not in the same stage in 2018 but in the last five years, they have become part of NPP’s growing family.



Welcoming all the candidates and leaders from different political parties, the NPP chief said that they have not joined the party for political gains but for the greater cause of serving the people of the State.



Recalling late Purno Agitok Sangma’s ideals and vision, the NPP chief said that the party has served the state with a purpose in the last five years.



He informed that during NPP’s regime in the State of Meghalaya, the Government has ensured systematic planning and implementation of various programmes, which has ensured accelerated growth and development.



He said that various indices and growth projections have improved in the State in the last five years. He informed the gathering that Meghalaya has improved in various rankings be it in the social sector or infrastructure development in the State.



“NPP-led Government has initiated more development interventions for the State and its people in the last five years, compared to what was done in 50 years of Statehood,” the NPP chief said.



He said that the NPP-led Government had the wisdom and the courage to take forward the discussion of inter-State border differences and take the issue to its logical conclusion. He also asserted that it is only the NPP which can resolve the border issue completely with Assam.



“If there is any political party that will ever find a solution to the border issue, it will only be the NPP and I assure that given the opportunity in 2023, we will find a solution and resolve the border issue so that people in the State can live in peace, particularly those living in the border areas,” he added.



Terming the 2023 election as very crucial, Conrad said as the State goes for polls in the 51st year of Statehood, it is imperative that a party with a vision is given the opportunity to lead the State.



Asking each one to question themselves why the State needs a full majority government, the NPP chief said that this year will lay the foundation for the next 50 years and a full majority government will ensure that the dreams and aspirations of the people are taken forward.



“We as citizens of the State have to come together and repose our faith in NPP, which has proved to the people by fulfilling the promises in the last five years,” he said, while stressing that in the next 50 years every youth in the State will get the opportunity to fulfil their dreams, every woman will ensure a happy family, every farmer will ensure productivity, and all communities will live in peace,” the NPP chief said.



He further said that people of the State are eagerly waiting to vote as they want a strong government, a government that delivers. “I am sure that people will repose their faith in NPP once again to fulfil their dream for a new Meghalaya,” he added.



He said that NPP will ensure that people of the State and the region will look up to Meghalaya, as NPP has a vision to take the State forward in growth trajectory. “Nobody can look down on us and say that we are a small State. We will ensure that we become the model State and demonstrate our positive stories to the rest of the country,” he said.



At least 10 candidates from different political parties including Congress and TMC have joined the NPP, whose names have been declared as party candidates from different constituencies of the State.

Here is the list of candidates: