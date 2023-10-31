Conrad K. Sangma, the National President of the National People's Party (NPP), has exercised the powers vested in him under Article 7 (ii) of the party's constitution to appoint Prestone Tynsong as the President of the Meghalaya State Unit. This decision was made official on October 31.

Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, will now be assuming his new responsibilities as the President of the Meghalaya State Unit. With this appointment, he has been relieved of all other responsibilities he previously held within the National Committee.