The National People's Party (NPP) has shattered political norms by fielding an all-women lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Cabinet Minister and Laitumkhrah MLA, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh has been officially declared as the NPP candidate for the Shillong Parliament Seat, while the seasoned incumbent MP of Tura, Agatha K Sangma, secures the party's ticket for the Tura Parliamentary Seat.

The decision was announced by the State President of the NPP, Prestone Tynsong, at the party headquarters in Shillong on November 24.

Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed her gratitude for the party's trust in her candidacy. She sated the need for more women to take center stage in the political arena, bringing diverse perspectives and solutions to the forefront.

The ticket for the Tura Parliamentary Seat was given to Incumbent MP of Tura, Agatha K Sangma.