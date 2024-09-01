Members of the National People’s Party (NPP) led by its vice president Agatha Sangma, on September 1, paid a floral tribute to Purno Agitok Sangma, who served as the 4th chief minister of Meghalaya on his 77th birth anniversary.

The members gathered at Central Hall, Parliament, New Delhi to honour the founder of National People's Party and co-founder of Nationalist Congress Party.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the party stated, "Today, we honour his legacy and celebrate the life of a visionary leader whose dedication and love for the people continue to inspire our journey forward. His dreams for a better tomorrow live on through the work of the National People's Party."

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also took to X and exalted that he follows in the footsteps of his father, P.A. Sangma.

He wrote, "Baba, you are always missed, but as your son, I recall every word of wisdom you shared with me. Today, as I dedicate myself to the people, your vision guides me to take our state to greater heights."

P.A. Sangma served as the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the former chief minister of Meghalaya.

Sangma was also the first Padma Vibhushan awardee from the state.