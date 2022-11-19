The National People’s Party (NPP), the leading party in the incumbent MDA government in the State, will be contesting 54 seats in Garo Hills, Jaiñtia Hills, and Khasi Hills in the upcoming 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

This was informed by the Rajya Sabha MP and National People’s Party (NPP) State president Dr W R Kharlukhi on November 19.

Dr Kharlukhi also stated that the party's stand against the CAA is unchanged, and the NPP will continue to oppose the implementation of the CAA.

He further said the stand of the NPP is a united North East- One Voice, One North East.

“What we need is a powerful voice of the people of the North East to be heard in Delhi… this is why the NPP is built on this stand. We need to have patience, it took us 20 years to come into power in Meghalaya, I will see a day that this will happen in the Parliament in Delhi”.

He also informed that the NPP will be contesting in not less than 54 seats including Garo, Khasi, and Jaintia Hills in the Meghalaya assembly elections and he is confident that the NPP will get an absolute majority.

“We are fighting in 54 seats; it should be easy for us to get the majority,” he said, however, he was also quick to add that “we are targeting an absolute majority, but let the results come, then we will see what happens.”

Reacting to the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma that the NPP will not get more than 6 seats in Garo Hills, Dr Kharlukhi responded by stating that he hopes that the LO knows how to calculate himself politically or else he might lose his seat also.