Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on November 18 said that National People's Party (NPP) has so far not submitted its election expenditure report for the 2018 Assembly elections.

Banerjee said this while addressing the media at the New Tura Playground of Tura Law College in Meghalaya.

He further said that in Trinamool Congress there is a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, adding, ''We have taken stern action against one of our senior leaders''.

''We have taken action against one of our senior leaders. Does BJP or NPP have the guts to take such actions against their leaders whose names have surfaced in corruption as we have done,'' he added.

While commenting on SC and ST and the crime against them, Banerjee said just a token of representation won't work.

''If the (BJP) government is so bothered about Meghalaya and about the interest of the state, then why did they fail to include the Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution? They have run a double engine government then what's stopping them from doing it'' he added.

The TMC general secretary further said that NPP is being threatened with CBI and ED raids and added, ''BJP is not trusting its own alliance''.

On November 17, Banerjee had termed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government as Meghalaya Disaster Alliance.

''People had high hopes in terms of development when the MDA government was formed in 2018. However, there has been an only disappointment. This proxy government has been nothing but Meghalaya Disaster Alliance,'' he added.

While luring voters of the state further, the TMC general secretary also said that if the people want the change that they wish for, all they need to come forward and work to bring that change.

He clarified and refuted rumours that if TMC comes to power here, Meghalaya will be dominated by West Bengal.