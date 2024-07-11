The National People's Party (NPP) has announced the formation of the National People's Party Farmers' Front, Meghalaya State Unit. This new initiative aims to strengthen the party's focus on agricultural issues within the state.

In a recent post on microblogging site X, the NPP declared, "Our State President, NPP, Prestone Tynsong, is pleased to constitute the National People's Party Farmers' Front, Meghalaya State Unit, with the following members: Chairman: H. M. Shangpliang, Spokesperson, NPP. Congratulations to all the appointed members!"

The official notification, issued under NPP/MSU/State President/76, reads: "In accordance with Article 20 of the Constitution, the State President, National People's Party is pleased to constitute the National People's Party Farmers' Front, Meghalaya State Unit with the following members."

H. M. Shangpliang, Spokesperson of the NPP, has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly formed front. Other notable members include Jimmy Raul Kharmuti, Mutshuwa Thabah, Sanbha Sohtun, Skhemborlin Hoojon, Micky McDonald Marwein, Jongman R. Marak, Kimberline R. Marak, Linus K. Marak, and Kansing Lyngshiang, who also serves as an Executive Member of the NPP State Executive Committee.