NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is hopeful that his party will create history by becoming the first to secure a single majority in the hill state in over 3 decades.

"We are sensing that the history may repeat again which happened in 1972 with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (AHL), NPP is also heading the same way," said CM Sangma.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the NPP is getting positive responses from the grassroots and that the party is fighting these polls by talking to people about the work done in the last 5 years.

Talking about his constituency, South Tura, CM Sangma added that he was confident that people will ensure his victory by a big margin.

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"I have always been a person who believes that elections can never be easy and one has to work very hard and take our opponents very seriously," CM added.

Having said that the way in the last 5 years, CM Sangma claimed that the NPP party is getting a very positive response from the people at the grassroots level.

"People are very happy with development work carried out at the grass root level which is evident from the different kinds of people joining our party," he added.

Earlier on January 25, the BJP unit of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) said that it will contest in all 60 seats of the assembly constituency.

Bernard N Marak who is an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and also the state BJP vice-president will contest against Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma from the Selsella constituency in the West Garo Hills.

The BJP election committee is also scheduled to meet in Shillong on January 27, 2023.

On the other hand, Richard M Marak, the Trinamool Congress candidate for South Tura, has expressed confidence in taking on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"I am prepared to take on Conrad. To accomplish this, we must work together to bring changes to society. Dr Mukuk Sangma, our tribal leader, is in TMC to fight for our tribe, nation, and land. We have been silenced. But we all know that when we fight, we fight until we die. For our people, we will fight like warriors. That is exactly what Dr Mukul Sangma is doing," he said in a TMC statement.