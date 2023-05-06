The National People’s Party (NPP) has gained two more MLAs from the People Democratic Front (PDF) in Meghalaya, increasing its strength from 26 to 28 in the state Assembly. Banteidor Lyngdoh, former cabinet minister of Mawkynrew Constituency, and Gavin Mylliem of Sohra constituency, were welcomed by NPP National President and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CM and party vice President Prestone Tyngsong, and other NPP leaders present in a grand ceremony at the NPP head office in Shillong on May 6.

In an interview with reporters after the ceremony, Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong said that he has reached out to other political parties for a possible merge with the NPP. "It is our duty to reach out to other political parties, as simple as that," he said. When asked if the NPP has reached out to the BJP, Tyngsong confirmed that they have reached out to everybody, even the BJP. He added that the UDP is still part and parcel with the NPP-led MDA-II Government, but the future is uncertain.

"The doors of the NPP are always open, why not others follow suit?" said Tyngsong, expressing his expectation for more parties to merge with the NPP. He has been positive that with the leadership of the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and himself, the NPP will definitely hit the “Magic Number” of 31-32 elected representatives in the upcoming Assembly election.

The statement of the Deputy CM may come true, as he has quoted, “everything can happen in politics, political changes occur every day or every month.”