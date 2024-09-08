The national Vice President of Meghalaya's National People’s Party (NPP), Agatha K Sangma has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR).

Accepting the position, the former Tura MP extended gratitude towards Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the opportunity.

Furthermore, Agatha pledged her commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of children and their well-being.

She stated on X, "Grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Chairperson, State Commision for Protection of Child Rights. Heartfelt thanks to CM @SangmaConrad. I dedicate myself to the welfare and empowerment of children, ensuring the protection, well-being of every child."

On the other hand, former minister James K Sangma also congratulated his sister on the appointment. He stated on X, "I extend my warmest congratulations to my dear sister, Agatha K. Sangma, on her appointment as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights."