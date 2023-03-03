National People's Party (NPP) leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on March 3 tendered his resignation as CM of the state.

He submitted his resignation to Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan in Shillong and stake a claim to form government in Meghalaya.

It is worth mentioning that BJP state president Ernest Mawrie met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his official residence on March 2 and handed over the letter of support to NPP for the formation of the government.

"In inviting a reference to the above-mentioned subject, I am to apprise you that as per directions from the National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda hereby formally communicates with you and submits "A leet of Support" for the institution of the new government as an outcome of the results of the just concluded Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election 2023," the letter read.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Conrad wrote, "Thank you @BJP4Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people."

